The Los Angeles Dodgers made an under the radar MLB free agency move on Saturday. The Dodgers and RHP Tyler Cyr reportedly agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training, per Fabian Ardaya. Cyr isn’t a high-profile name by any means. But the Dodgers’ ability to help pitchers emerge as stars makes this move intriguing. Additionally, Cyr has flashed signs of potential in limited MLB action.

Cy’s first taste of the big leagues came in 2022. He pitched in a total of just 12 games between the Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics. In 11 games for Oakland, Cyr posted a 2.08 ERA to go along with 16 strikeouts.

Cyr will need to perform extremely well during the spring in order to make the Dodgers’ roster. LA has a number of talented bullpen options on the team. Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia and Brusdar Graterol are just a few of their crucial bullpen arms.

With that being said, the Dodgers don’t have a set closer yet. But Evan Phillips is a strong candidate for the job. He enjoyed a remarkable 2022 campaign and recently addressed potentially closing games for LA in 2023.

“Honestly, hasn’t really crossed my mind at all,” he said in reference to possibly closing games for the Dodgers. “I think I’m prepared to pitch in a similar fashion as I did last year. We don’t necessarily value one particular inning any more so than the others, so I think as a reliever, taking that mindset into getting outs and if that equates to finishing the game, you know, I did that plenty of times last year.”

The Dodgers’ bullpen is expected to perform well once again this season. It will be interesting to see if Tyler Cyr will impact the big league ball club.