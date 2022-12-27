By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Shelby Miller is looking to turn his career around with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Los Angeles in 2023. His signing flew under the radar, but Mark Prior and the Dodgers’ ability to get the most out of their pitchers bodes well for Miller.

Shelby Miller is reportedly already working with Prior and other Dodgers’ pitching coaches. DiGiovanna reports that Miller is working to add new pitches to his repertoire.

The Dodgers helped revive the careers of both Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson in 2022. Both left-handers joined LA with their careers trending in the wrong directions. But Mark Prior and the Dodgers’ pitching coaches worked their magic and helped both hurlers bounce back. Both Anderson and Heaney went on to land lucrative contracts in free agency this offseason.

However, it will be different for Shelby Miller. Anderson and Heaney are starting pitchers while Miller is preparing to join the Dodgers’ bullpen. But LA has been able to develop superstars’ in their ‘pen in recent years.

Miller appeared in just 4 games during the 2022 season, pitching to the tune of a 6.43 ERA with the San Francisco Giants. He hasn’t posted an ERA of under 4 since 2015, when he was still starting games for the Atlanta Braves. It will be interesting to see if Mark Prior and Co. can help Shelby Miller flip the script on his career.

LA’s bullpen will benefit in a major way if Miller gets back on track.