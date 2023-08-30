The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to honor late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant in a game this week. The Dodgers will be hosting a Lakers Night during their September 1 home game against the Atlanta Braves, and a special guest will be on the Dodger Stadium field before the contest.

It was announced on Tuesday that Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe Bryant, will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game on Friday.

The oldest of Bryant's four daughters, Natalia Bryant's appearance will mark a somber but heartfelt tribute to her late father, who was one of the most iconic figures in Los Angeles sports history.

It's been over three years now since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna's shocking passing in a helicopter crash in January 2020 outside Los Angeles. Throughout his twenty-plus years with the Lakers, Bryant established himself as one of the most iconic figures in NBA history. His highlight-reel dunks, incredibly difficult shot-making ability, and famed “Mamba mentality” set him apart from his competition and made an imprint on an entire generation of fans.

Bryant was also known for his charitable work in and around Los Angeles. In fact, he was on his way to a basketball gym he had established in the Los Angeles area at the time of his death.

Although there is still great sadness that can be felt among basketball fans and Los Angelenos alike when discussing Bryant, it's heartwarming to see that his family is still carrying on his legacy.