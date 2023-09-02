The Los Angeles Dodgers recently announced that they would be holding a ‘Lakers Night' during Friday's contest against the Atlanta Braves, specifically honoring late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Los Angeles came through on its promise, implementing several festivities to pay tribute to Bryant.

Before the game as the National Anthem was being performed, every member of the Dodgers was seen wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey. Some donned number eight, while others wore Bryant's iconic number 24.

‘Lakers Night’ at Dodger Stadium 💜💛 Every member of the Dodgers wore a Kobe Bryant jersey during the National Anthem 👏 (via @ByBlakeWilliams) pic.twitter.com/rPj0dKKlyP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2023

Also before the game, the Dodgers had Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia out on the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Natalia Bryant throws out the first pitch on #LakersNight at Dodger Stadium 💜💛💙 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/pwSt38Kmy2 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 2, 2023

The tribute was fitting for everything that Kobe Bryant to the city of Los Angeles and its passionate sports fans. For two decades, Lakers fans cheered on Bryant as he played in the Staples Center and helped lead the franchise to five NBA championships during his Hall-of-Fame career.

Bryant was also very active in the Los Angeles community, known for his charity and establishing gyms throughout the area.

he was on his way to one of those gyms when he, his daughter Gianna, and several others tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in January 2020.

The devastating event caused a global outpouring of grief, serving as a true reminder of how far Bryant's influence reached outside of just the basketball realm.

While Los Angeles and the rest of the world are still recovering from the shock of Bryant's death, it's nice to see the Dodgers paying tribute to the late legend before taking the field.