By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off a 111-win season, will be met with several big decisions during the offseason. But with free agency quickly approaching, they may have to figure out their future sooner than they would have preferred.

With the 2022 GM meetings taking place, all of the baseball decision-makers are currently in the same place. One of them being Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

On Tuesday, Friedman spoke about the future of two crucial Dodgers players. Both Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner are set to hit free agency. Friedman gave an early look at how the Dodgers will address both players.

Via LA Times Sports Writer Jack Harris:

“The Dodgers haven’t decided whether they will extend Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer (they didn’t last year to give him time to make a decision, and Friedman said the calculus is similar this winter) Friedman added: “It is a priority for us for him to come back.”

Kershaw has been a star during his time with the Dodgers. But the former MVP and three-time Cy Young winner is now 34 years old and has made it clear that he is still undecided on his future in the sport.

Friedman and the Dodgers front office have decided to allow Kershaw to figure out his plans before they come together on a deal.

Friedman also took note of Turner.

Via LA Times Sports Writer Jack Harris:

“Dodgers haven’t decided yet whether they’ll pick up Justin Turner’s option (deadline is Thursday), but Friedman emphasized that: “My hope is when we show up in Glendale in February, he is with us in Dodger blue.”

It appears that the Dodgers are taking the slow approach with both Turner and Kershaw. But the team also seems prepared to deal with things when the time comes. With free agency is now looming. It is all but guaranteed that this team could be in the middle of several big moves.