The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly on the verge of acquiring SS Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins, per Bob Nightengale, Fabian Ardaya, and Craig Mish. The Marlins will receive infield prospect Jacob Amaya if the deal becomes official. Rojas would help to replace Trea Turner at shortstop.

UPDATE: Jon Heyman reports that a Dodgers-Marlins trade is “close.”

A Miguel Rojas acquisition would lead to question marks in the infield. If Rojas takes over shortstop duties, Gavin Lux would likely return to second base. That would leave a position battle to be had between exciting prospect Miguel Vargas and power-hitter Max Muncy at third base.

However, Jim Bowden believes that Gavin Lux could remain at shortstop. He tweeted that Rojas is best suited for a “utility” role at this point in his career.

One other alternative would be to platoon Rojas and Lux at shortstop, since they bat from different sides of the plate. But teams typically avoid platooning at a premier position such as shortstop. Acquiring Miguel Rojas would certainly present plenty of different options for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers.

Miguel Rojas hit just over .230 with a .605 OPS in 2022. But he offers decent speed and contact ability to go along with respectable defensive prowess. It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers implement him if the trade becomes official.

It has been a relatively quiet offseason for LA. They still need to address other question marks on the roster, such as who will play centerfield in 2023. Nevertheless, there are plenty of breakout candidates on the team.