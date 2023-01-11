Miguel Vargas is an exciting prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization. He was the Dodgers’ 2022 No. 3 overall prospect, per MLB.com. Vargas is expected to replace Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox, this season for LA. He offers positional flexibility and can play third base, second base, or in the outfield. But is Miguel Vargas on the verge of a truly special 2023 season?

Why Miguel Vargas can win Rookie of the Year

Replacing a fan-favorite such as Justin Turner will be no easy task. But Miguel Vargas is expected to earn consistent playing time. His MLB ETA is Opening Day and he will likely be Los Angeles’ everyday third or second baseman. Either way, he will be in a position to run with a specific role.

Fellow Dodgers’ top prospects SP Bobby Miller and C Diego Cartaya could make Rookie of the Year cases as well. However, their path to the big leagues is currently unclear. Will Smith is the Dodgers catcher and the rotation is currently full. Miller may still be in line for a breakout campaign, but could potentially be used in the bullpen in 2023.

On the other hand, the Dodgers have a clear need for Miguel Vargas.

Vargas features one of the best pure hit-tools of all the current MLB prospects. He excels at taking the ball the other way, but can also pull from the right-side of the plate when necessary.

His defense has steadily improved. But he doesn’t project to be a future Gold Glover. Additionally, Vargas isn’t much of a threat on the base paths. But his hitting prowess will carry him. The Dodgers felt comfortable letting Justin Turner walk with Vargas waiting in the wings.

That alone tells us that this is a player worth keeping tabs on.

Final Dodgers thoughts

People around the MLB world have expressed concern about the Dodgers amid their quiet offseason. But their organizational depth will help them remain competitive. Miguel Vargas is just one of many talented prospects in the Dodgers’ organization. Diego Cartaya and Bobby Miller could turn into legitimate superstars someday. James Outman may end up starting in centerfield for LA this season.

But it will be interesting to see how Vargas fares for this Dodgers team in 2023.