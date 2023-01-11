The MLB world has mixed feelings about the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into 2023. Everyone expects them to compete, but it is unclear whether or not they will be the dominant force that they have been in recent years. LA has lost a number of key players this offseason, but they also have depth on the roster. This is a team loaded with breakout candidates.

Without further ado, here are 3 Dodgers’ potential breakout stars for the 2023 season.

Dodgers’ Trea Turner replacement: Gavin Lux

Gavin Lux is the most obvious Dodgers breakout candidate.

He’s expected to take over shortstop duties and flashed signs of potential last year. The 2022 campaign was a breakout for Lux in a sense, as he hit .276 with a career high .745 OPS. Lux doesn’t hit many home runs, as he tallied more triples than homers last year, but he possesses a high-ceiling.

One area that will be interesting to watch in Lux’s game is his stolen base prowess. He runs well but hasn’t made much of an effort to steal bags. Lux’s career high in steals is 7, which came in 2022. If he can hit close to .300 with 15-20 steals, Gavin Lux will emerge as an All-Star caliber player.

With that being said, the primary statistic worth keeping tabs on is OBP for Gavin Lux. He had a career high .346 OPB in 2022 for the Dodgers. Lux could emerge as a top of the lineup hitter if he consistently finds ways to get on base.

LA fans should feel excited about Lux heading into the 2023 season.

This reliever will find his footing in LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former All-Star pitcher Shelby Miller in free agency. Miller, who emerged as an All-Star caliber starting pitcher in 2015, has struggled in previous seasons. He projects to work primarily out of the Dodgers’ bullpen in 2023. But pitching coach Mark Prior and the Dodgers may be able to help Miller find his footing in LA.

Miller is already working on a new pitch. He only appeared in 4 games last year with the San Francisco Giants, but he’s a pitcher who’s capable of turning things around. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Miller play a pivotal role in the Dodgers’ bullpen this season. We can call this a re-breakout given the fact that Miller was previously an All-Star.

Bobby Miller

The obvious Dodgers’ prospect candidate capable of breaking out is Diego Cartaya. He was the No. 1 overall prospect for LA in 2022 and projects to have an immensely high-ceiling.

But Cartaya’s path to the big leagues is unclear with Will Smith holding down catching duties. The Dodgers could consider moving him to a new position, but they may ultimately prefer to keep him behind the plate.

2022 No. 2 overall Dodgers prospect, Bobby Miller, may have a better chance of emerging in 2023.

Miller features a blazing fastball with running action that can touch 100 MPH. He offsets that with a mid 90’s 2-seamer that is arguably his best pitch. Additionally, Miller’s breaking stuff is coming along nicely.

The Dodgers could utilize Bobby Miller out of the bullpen in 2023. However, he will likely make some starts for the team. There is no question that he’d provide value in a playoff series given his elite velocity.

Control issues have been a problem for Miller in previous seasons. But many young hard-throwing pitchers battle walks while learning how to reel in their lively velocity.

Statistics via Baseball Reference.