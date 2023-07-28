The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a trade on Friday. LA received SP Lance Lynn and RP Joe Kelly in return for prospects SP Nick Nastrini and RP Jordan Leasure, as well as OF Trayce Thompson, per Jeff Passan.

The move highlights an already busy trade deadline for Los Angeles. They previously acquired SS Amed Rosario and utility man Kiké Hernandez. Los Angeles hasn't made any groundbreaking moves, such as their trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in 2021, but the Dodgers are improving their MLB roster. However, did they win the trade with the White Sox for Lynn and Kelly?

Let's grade the Dodgers-White Sox deal.

White Sox trade return from Dodgers

Nick Nastrini stands out in the trade. He was the Dodgers' No. 9 overall prospect prior to this deal, per MLB.com. Nastrini features a quality four-pitch mix including a tremendous fastball. At 23-years old, the right-hander has already flashed signs of stardom in the minor leagues. In addition to his fastball, Nastrini throws a curve, change-up, and slider, all of which are coming along nicely.

Control, as is common with young flame-throwers, is an issue of sorts for Nastrini. His ceiling remains high though.

Leasure is the X-Factor in the trade. A 24-year old reliever, he's pitched in the Dodgers' farm system since 2021. In 2023, Leasure owns a 3.09 ERA across 29 games at Double-A. He could become a valuable relief option down the road.

Finally, Trayce Thompson was the only big leaguer Chicago received. Thompson previously played for the White Sox but bounced around after leaving Chicago. He ended up with the Dodgers in 2022 and performed admirably over half the season. In 2023, though, Thompson struggled and dealt with injuries.

It will be interesting to see if the White Sox hold onto Thompson or try and trade him as well. He likely won't factor into their future plans, but may see playing time in 2023 if he remains with the ball club.

Dodgers get Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly

Let's start by discussing the Dodgers reunion with Kelly.

Kelly was a fan-favorite during his initial tenure (2019-2021) in Los Angeles, playing a big role in the Dodgers bullpen during LA's 2020 World Series run. In 2023, Kelly has a 4.97 ERA and 1-5 record over 29 innings pitched. Those obviously aren't inspiring numbers, but Kelly is a pitcher who isn't afraid to take the ball in big moments. He will serve in an important role for the Dodgers once again as they try to return to the World Series.

Speaking of pitchers who will never back down, Lance Lynn is the Dodgers' primary trade piece in this deal. Lynn also hasn't pitched well in 2023, currently holding a 6.47 ERA and 1.462 WHIP across 119.2 innings pitched. He's also given up the most hits, earned runs, and home runs in the American League.

Again, those numbers are far from ideal. So why did the Dodgers make this trade?

Innings. Los Angeles features young pitchers in their rotation who will likely have innings limits. They will need a workhorse down the stretch who can take the ball every fifth day and provide them with a decent amount of innings. Lynn, despite his struggles, is that pitcher.

Additionally, the Dodgers are an organization that can get the most out of their pitchers. Look for Lynn to bounce back in LA. He may not pitch at an All-Star level, but should at least be able to turn in respectable results.

Dodgers, White Sox final trade grades

The White Sox probably could have received a better return. Yes, Nastrini is an excellent pitching prospect, and Leasure could become a decent MLB reliever someday. But it still feels like an underwhelming trade package despite Lynn's 2023 frustrations.

Nevertheless, this deal makes sense for both sides.

White Sox trade grade: C+

Dodgers trade grade: B-