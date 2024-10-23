Days before they take on the New York Yankees in the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost a legend. Fernando Valenzuela, a legendary pitcher and one of the best players in Dodgers history, has passed away, the team announced. He was 63 years old.

Valenzuela was currently working as a broadcaster for the Dodgers, but he stepped away from the booth earlier this month after he was hospitalized with an illness.

Valenzuela pitched for the Dodgers for 11 years out of his 17-year career and was consistently one of the best pitchers in baseball. He made the All-Star game six consecutive times from 1981-86 and won the NL Cy Young Award and the NL Rookie of the Year in 1981. For his Dodgers career, Valenzuela won 141 games with a 3.37 ERA.

After he left the Dodgers following the 1990 season, Valenzuela spent time with five other teams, most notably the San Diego Padres for three seasons. He finished his career with 173 wins and a 3.54 ERA. He also eclipsed 2,000 career strikeouts.

Valenzuela led the National League in wins (21) and led the entire MLB with an astonishing 20 complete games during his final All-Star season in 1986. His first All-Star season in 1981 will go down in the history books as one of the all-time great seasons by a starting pitcher in the history of the big leagues. Valenzuela made 25 starts that season and went the distance in 11 of them, pitching eight complete game shutouts. He led the National League in innings (192.1) and led the MLB in strikeouts with 180.

That historic season in 1981 earned Valenzuela his only NL Cy Young Award and helped him take home the Rookie of the Year, but it also helped him make a push for the National League MVP. Valenzuela finished fifth in that race, earning one first-place vote in a race ultimately won by Mike Schmidt.

Pitching wasn't the only thing that Valenzuela excelled at, as he took home a pair of Silver Slugger awards and one Gold Glove during his time with the Dodgers. His legacy lives on as one of the top pitchers, and players, in the team's storied history.