On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela was reportedly hospitalized due to an undisclosed illness. On Wednesday, the Dodgers announced that Valenzuela will be stepping away from the broadcast booth.

Their boost did illustrate that Valenzuela plans on making a full return for the 2025 season. However, the former World Series champion will be focusing on his health as the Dodgers attempt to win another championship, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

“Fernando Valenzuela has stepped away from the Dodger broadcast booth for the remainder of this year to focus on health,” the statement read. “He and his family truly appreciate the love and support of fans as he aims to return for the 2025 season, and they have asked for privacy during this time.”

Valenzuela has been a Dodgers broadcaster since 2003. He has served as the color commentator for SportsNet LA's Spanish feed since 2015. While he is now one of the voices of the team, Valenzuela's connection to the Dodgers dates all the way back to 1980.

He played with Los Angeles from that season all the way until 1990. Valenzuela was named an All-Star six straight seasons from 1981-1986. During the 1981 season, Valenzuela was named both the NL Cy Young and Rookie of the Year. Over his entire 11-year career with the Dodgers, Valenzuela pitched to a 3.31 ERA and a 1,759/915 K/BB ratio.

Fernando Valenzuela never stopped loving the Dodgers even after retirement. He has devoted his post playing career to helping fans better take in the game of baseball. Fans won't hear Valenzuela's voice as the Dodgers try to make another run to the World Series. However, he remains hopeful to be back come 2025.

Alongside Valenzuela's quick and safe recovery, the only thing Los Angeles is hoping for is to remain competitive when their broadcaster returns. With how the roster is currently constructed, that seems like a formality.