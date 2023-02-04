Mookie Betts is projected to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers in home runs this season. The star outfielder is projected to crush 31 home runs according to Fangraphs, making him the only Dodgers’ player expected to reach the 30-homer mark in 2023. Betts is currently in the process of preparing for the World Baseball Classic. His performance during the WBC will give Dodgers fans a sneak peak of how he will perform during the 2023 campaign.

Some people around the MLB world considered 2022 to be a down year for Mookie Betts. However, he still slashed .269/.340/.533 with an .873 OPS and 35 home runs for the Dodgers during the season. Mookie added 12 stolen bases, 82 RBIs, and 117 runs scored from the top of Los Angeles’ batting order. His overall production is impressive to say the least.

If Betts performs up to his full capability, he will pass the projected 31-home run total with ease. Despite not being the biggest player on the field, he offers plenty of power from the right-side of the plate.

The Dodgers’ primary storyline during the offseason has been their lack of high-profile moves. But manager Dave Roberts believes that Mookie Betts and LA’s other stars will “anchor” the ball club in 2023.

“The youth movement might be a little aggressive,” Roberts said, via Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. “We still got our anchors with Mookie (Betts), Freddie (Freeman), Max Muncy, Will Smith, Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías. The goal is to still win a championship.”

Betts will look to lead the Dodgers to a deep postseason run during the 2023 season.