The World Baseball Classic is right around the corner and the Los Angeles Dodgers are well represented. Notably, Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts are set to play a big role for the Team USA roster. Other Dodgers’ stars such as Freddie Freeman and Julio Urias will also take part in the event. But there are 3 specific Dodgers worth keeping tabs on during the WBC ahead of the MLB regular season.

Without further ado, here is a look at the Dodgers to monitor during the World Baseball Classic.

Clayton Kershaw’s health for Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw is going to pitch for Team USA during the WBC. But his previous injury history is something to monitor.

Kershaw is one of the best pitchers in baseball. And pitching in the WBC will not be much different than a normal Spring Training. It goes without saying, but he will face no shortage of talent during the event. But from a workload standpoint, Team USA will not over utilize him.

But keeping an eye on Kershaw’s status will be a necessity for the Dodgers. LA is hopeful that Kershaw will be able to stay healthy this season. The Dodgers don’t have the same amount of starting pitching depth as they’ve had in previous years. Their farm system has a number of pitchers with big league potential. But Kershaw’s presence in the rotation will be crucial without question.

He hasn’t pitched in more than 22 games since 2019. Kershaw’s 2022 performance was excellent, but he was limited to only 22 games pitched for the Dodgers.

Kershaw’s health will be of the utmost importance this spring.

Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts’ defensive position will be an intriguing storyline. Betts is expected to be the Dodgers’ everyday right fielder. But Team USA head coach Mark DeRosa recently stated that Betts could see some time at second base.

“He would tell you he’s a second baseman that got moved to right field,” DeRosa said, per Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.”Listen I’m going to honor Mookie if he wants to see a little bit of time at second base then listen, I’m certainly going to get him some innings at second base. Might not be in an elimination game with our lives on the line, but he certainly is going to play some second base over the course of this.”

Betts has played second base before. His versatility tends to get overlooked by many. But if the situation calls for it, Betts’ second base experience will provide Dave Roberts with flexibility during the 2023 season.

Freddie Freeman’s power

Freddie Freeman will lead Team Canada in the WBC. The Dodgers’ star first baseman unquestionably enjoyed a quality 2022 campaign in LA. However, his power production declined last year.

After hitting 31 home runs with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, Freeman hit only 21 last season. And that came over the course of 159 games played.

Freeman had previously crushed 38 home runs in 2019. There is no question that he features plenty of power potential. His performance in the WBC will hint at what kind of power output he will produce in 2023.

Dodgers fans will be sure to keep tabs on Freeman and check his slugging percentage and home run total throughout the event.

Final thoughts

The 2023 World Baseball Classic projects to be an exciting affair. It will be interesting to see how these 3 Dodgers’ stars fare during the WBC.