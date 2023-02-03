The Los Angeles Dodgers still have high aspirations for the 2023 season despite their numerous offseason departures. Freddie Freeman previously expressed his confidence in the ball club. Dave Roberts later echoed Freeman’s sentiment on the 2023 Dodgers, per Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain.

“The youth movement might be a little aggressive,” Roberts said. “We still got our anchors with Mookie (Betts), Freddie (Freeman), Max Muncy, Will Smith, Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías. The goal is to still win a championship.”

The Dodgers still feature plenty of veteran talent, as Dave Roberts stated. Players such as Betts, Freeman, Kershaw, and Urias will take the reigns and lead the team during the 2023 campaign. But there’s no question that the team has a legitimate youth movement in the works.

Miguel Vargas is one of Los Angeles’ top prospects who will play a pivotal role this season. Top prospect Diego Cartaya is also expected to make his debut in 2023. Meanwhile, James Outman could end up replacing Cody Bellinger in centerfield.

Nevertheless, Dave Roberts is clearly still confident in the Dodgers. Although Roberts has dealt with criticism at times, his regular season coaching success is difficult to deny. And the players seem to have Roberts’ back.

The San Diego Padres will challenge the Dodgers for the NL West title in 2023. But as Freddie Freeman previously made clear, the Dodgers still run the division until they officially lose it.

“The division is still ours until we lose, right? We retook it last year. I think our team is very, very good,” Freeman stated, via Matthew Moreno.

Dave Roberts will do everything in his power to lead the Dodgers to a 2023 World Series run.