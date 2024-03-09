Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen suffered a scary injury on Saturday. Treinen was hit by a comebacker while pitching against the Texas Rangers. He immediately fell to the ground in pain. It was later revealed that Treinen endured a right rib contusion, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Ardaya also reports that Treinen is currently undergoing X-rays.
Treinen is expected to play a big role in LA's bullpen. The 35-year-old pitched for the Dodgers from 2020-2022 before missing all of the 2023 season due to injury. He is hoping to reestablish himself as one of baseball's better relievers in 2024.
Treinen was sharp during his first season in Los Angeles, but he was fantastic in 2021. The right-hander pitched to a sparkling 1.99 ERA across 72 appearances. In 2022, Treinen was limited to just five games due to injury.
Still, he clearly features the talent and potential to rebound. The Dodgers are hoping that Treinen's injury will prove to not be too serious.
Injuries have played an unfortunate role for the Dodgers in recent seasons, and that has continued into 2024 spring training. Walker Buehler is still recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, while it was revealed on Saturday that Emmet Sheehan will open the 2024 campaign on the injured list.
Los Angeles expects to make a World Series run this year. Finding a way to stay healthy will be pivotal without question for this ball club, though. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers and Blake Treinen as they are made available.