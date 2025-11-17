The Los Angeles Dodgers are always on the hunt for their next move in their never-ending bid to improve the roster. The reigning World Series champion is the most feared team in MLB for a reason, and on Sunday, they made a trade with the Seattle Mariners that seems rather curious but perhaps sets them up for another eventful offseason.

As announced by the official Mariners account on X (formerly Twitter), the Dodgers have traded left-handed pitcher Robinson Ortiz to the Pacific Northwest in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Gough. On the sixth of November, LA had selected Ortiz's contract from the minors, adding him to the 40-man roster, so this move certainly raises a few eyebrows.

Ortiz, the 25-year-old lefty, had been showing promise as a reliever in the minors, progressing all the way to Triple-A in 2025. He struck out over 10 batters per nine innings last year across three minor-league levels, but he had some command issues — walking over five per nine. But he did end the season with a 2.73 ERA, and he could have conceivably made an impact for the MLB team in 2026.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers have at least now freed up a spot on the 40-man roster. They at least got something in return for Ortiz, who could have been snatched up for nothing in the Rule 5 Draft had he not been added to the 40-man. However, the pitcher they acquired in Gough missed the entire 2025 season with an elbow injury.

Are Dodgers headed for busier offseason?

It's not quite clear what's in store for the Dodgers now that they have another 40-man roster spot open. Will they use it to protect other Rule 5 eligible players? Or will they add another piece to this powerhouse squad?

The Dodgers will be gunning for a three-peat, and they have all the resources in the world available to them. Perhaps adding another heavy hitter or two to infuse their lineup that struggled for periods during the 2025 season with some more consistency. Left field was a problem area for LA in 2025, so they may want to address that via trade considering how dry the left field market in free agency is.