The Los Angeles Dodgers remain confident heading into the 2023 season. However, former clubhouse leader Justin Turner departed during the offseason to sign with the Boston Red Sox. Dave Roberts and the ball club are seeking new clubhouse leadership, which is expected to fall on the shoulders of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Clayton Kershaw, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, via Yahoo News.

“(Dave) Roberts expects Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to become more vocal behind the scenes, though neither is an outspoken, rah-rah type by nature. Same goes for Clayton Kershaw, who has quietly become a prominent mentor for some of the club’s younger pitchers in recent years,” Harris wrote.

Harris also mentioned Chris Taylor, Max Muncy, and Austin Barnes as players who could help fill the leadership void left by Justin Turner for the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have always led by example, but Roberts is reportedly expecting them to “become more vocal.” It will be interesting to see if they are up for the task, and the same can be said for Clayton Kershaw.

The Dodgers will have plenty of young talent on the team this season. They are beginning to call-up players from their impressive farm system, with prospects such as Miguel Vargas in line for pivotal roles with the big league team. Clubhouse leadership will prove to be especially important as a result.

The Dodgers will likely have players step up, but Justin Turner’s absence will be felt throughout the 2023 campaign in Los Angeles.