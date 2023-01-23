Justin Turner signed with the Boston Red Sox in MLB free agency following a memorable tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a fan-favorite during his time in LA and will be missed without question. The star third baseman recently broke his silence on leaving the Dodgers, per Matthew Moreno.

“Regardless of anyone’s opinions on what should’ve happened, what did happen, or what went down, I don’t think anything is going to take away from the nine years I had in L.A as a Dodger,” Turner said. “It was absolutely an incredible ride I was on.”

Justin Turner doesn’t want him leaving LA to impact what he accomplished with the team. His legacy will be remembered by the Dodgers despite gearing up to play in Boston with the Red Sox.

He later doubled on his desire to celebrate his time in LA rather than discuss who’s at fault for his departure, per Jack Harris of the LA Times.

“I’d rather celebrate the nine years than talk about maybe what could have been or should have been or didn’t happen,” Turner said.

The Dodgers would have likely preferred to have re-signed Justin Turner in free agency. But in the end, it simply didn’t work out. LA ended up bringing in a former Red Sox star in JD Martinez. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have a number of young players who will help to replace Turner this season.

Justin Turner will look to continue his all-around success with the Red Sox during the 2023 campaign.