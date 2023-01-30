Los Angeles Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman recently revealed the potential infield plan for 2023, per Jim Bowden. Miguel Vargas, one of LA’s top prospects, is expected to earn a spot on the big league roster to open the season. It was previously unclear exactly what position he would play. But Friedman suggested that Vargas will likely handle second base duties with Gavin Lux shifting to shortstop and Max Muncy playing the hot corner.

Meanwhile, Chris Taylor is expected to remain in the outfield while newly acquired Miguel Rojas will serve in a utility role. With that being said, Friedman added that the Dodgers are open to competition in Spring Training. In other words, nothing is set in stone.

Gavin Lux has much higher offensive potential than Miguel Rojas. But Rojas is the better defender. As a result, he could possibly win the shortstop gig with an impressive Spring Training. But it should be noted that Rojas is recovering from multiple offseason injury procedures.

Miguel Vargas has experience at third base and in the outfield. As a result, Dave Roberts can utilize him all over the diamond. But the Dodgers would likely prefer to have him settle in at one position, which is expected to be second base.

Los Angeles is in a state of transition. But they still feature enough all-around talent to compete. But they would certainly benefit from a true breakout campaign from Lux and a rookie emergence from Vargas. Bounce back seasons from Muncy and Taylor would help matters as well.