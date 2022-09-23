Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts accomplished a feat that has not been achieved since 1910. On Thursday, Roberts became just the second skipper in MLB history to have four seasons of at least 104 wins.

The last manager to achieve this feat was Cubs manager Frank Chance, who had four seasons of over 104 wins in 1906, 1907, 1909 and 1910. Dave Roberts got the Dodgers their 104th win on Thursday, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. Roberts also led the Dodgers to at least 104 wins in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

According to Bob Nightengale, Dave Roberts is also the first manager to lead a team to the postseason in his first seven seasons. Dave Roberts is making history left and right this year.

The Dodgers are an elite franchise and Dave Roberts has only helped in his seven years as manager. The Dodgers have made it to the World Series three times in his tenure and won one back in 2020. They have been a force in Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers are looking to make another deep postseason push in October. They have twelve games left in their season, and are nearly a lock to claim the number one spot in the National League.

This Dodgers team may be the best out of all of Dave Roberts’ teams. They added star first basemen Freddie Freeman in the offseason to go along with Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger. Their pitching staff is also strong with Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Julio Urias.

Dave Roberts will look to take the Dodgers back to another World Series and set some more records.