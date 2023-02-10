The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed towards a youth movement of sorts. Head coach Dave Roberts even admitted that in a recent interview. Nevertheless, Dodgers’ insider Juan Toribio recently made a 2023 roster prediction that doesn’t bode well for top prospect Diego Cartaya and possible Cody Bellinger replacement James Outman, per MLB.com.

Toribio left both Outman and Cartaya off the predicted big league roster to open the season.

The decision to leave Cartaya off the Dodgers’ roster isn’t all that surprising amid the presences of catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes. Cartaya, who features an immensely high-ceiling, will likely receive his MLB call-up at some point during the regular season.

Outman’s non-inclusion is the surprising decision here. Toribio projected the following five outfielders to break camp with the team: Mookie Betts (obviously), Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, Jason Heyward, and Bradley Zimmer.

Mookie Betts is the Dodgers’ right fielder and arguably their best player. No explanation is needed for him to make the team.

Chris Taylor, another expected inclusion, will likely patrol left field in 2023. Meanwhile, there’s an argument for Trayce Thompson to take over everyday centerfield duties. With that being said, Thompson’s primary competition for the position will likely be James Outman. Heyward and Zimmer are intriguing depth pieces but don’t offer much of a high-ceiling at this point in their careers.

Toribio believes that Outman will likely start the season in Triple-A to “get consistent at-bats.” And in all fairness, that would be the right decision for the Dodgers if he doesn’t win the CF job. Keeping a prospect as a 4th or 5th outfielder on the MLB roster wouldn’t serve his progression as a player well.

The Dodgers’ outfield will be interesting to follow in Spring Training amid the centerfield uncertainty.