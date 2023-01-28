Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect and MLB No. 14 overall prospect catcher Diego Cartaya has a bright future ahead of him. Although his path to the big leagues is a bit uncertain heading into 2023, Cartaya is prepared to continue working hard. The 21-year old catcher posted an inspirational video along with a fiery caption on Twitter on Saturday with Spring Training right around the corner.

“Seguimos trabajando (we keep working),” Cartaya wrote.

Diego Cartaya is the No. 2 overall catching prospect in the big leagues. He’s regarded as a quality defensive option behind the plate with a strong throwing arm. Los Angeles believes his defense is one of his strengths. But his offensive prowess is what stands out, notably, his power from the right-side.

Cartaya will need to cut down on strikeouts at the big league level. But the Dodgers believe his power will play in MLB. His ability to drive the ball with authority to all parts of the field is impressive to say the least.

However, the Dodgers will need to find a way to make room for him. Will Smith is LA’s starting catcher and Austin Barnes serves as the backup. Meanwhile, Diego Cartaya’s MLB ETA is 2023. It will be interesting to see how Los Angeles opts to utilize Cartaya this season.

But Dodgers fans can expect to see him at some point at Dodger Stadium during the 2023 campaign. For now, as Diego Cartaya stated in the video, he will continue to work hard and improve his overall game.