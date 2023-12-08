Is Shohei Ohtani signing with the Blue Jays? Well, Canadian rapper Drake is certainly hyped to hear the rumors.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been linked as serious contenders to sign Shohei Ohtani this 2023 free agency, with recent reports noting that they are a finalist as the two-way Japanese star looks to make his decision soon. Amid the reports, Canadian rapper Drake did his best to recruit the 29-year-old to the Great White North.

On Instagram, Drake posted a photo of him wearing a jersey with Ohtani's name on it. The music icon didn't put any caption on the post, but the photo is enough to show what he's thinking. Like the rest of the Blue Jays fanbase, he wants Ohtani in Toronto

Drake posted this amidst the Shohei Ohtani to Toronto Blue Jays rumors 👀 pic.twitter.com/4oC0GFA5L5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2023

Shohei Ohtani has been secretive in his free agency, so nothing is set in stone until he makes his official announcement. Aside from the Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked with the superstar as well. The New York Giants are also said to be not totally out in the sweepstakes for the top prize of the 2023 MLB free agency.

Blue Jays fans had their hopes up when it was reported that Ohtani was heading to Toronto on Friday after it was revealed that his decision is imminent. In a rather painful twist that further highlights how tight the information is on his free agency, the report was refuted as Bob Nightengale of USA Today said that the two-time AL MVP is at his home in Southern California.

It remains to be seen where Ohtani will go, though Drake and rest of Canada are definitely dreaming they'll get his commitment and signature.