The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly sent relief pitcher Blake Treinen down to start a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday, according to Eric Stephen of SB Nation.

Tuesday is the final day of the Arizona Complex League regular season, with the playoffs starting this weekend.

It is unknown how long Blake Treinen will need to be on his rehab assignment, but his return would be a boost to the Dodgers bullpen as we get closer to the end of the MLB season.

The Dodgers have dealt with a handful of injuries as of late. Joe Kelly, who was recently acquired in a trade, was placed on the injured list with a forearm issue, but is expected to throw a bullpen session on Friday. Tony Gonsolin is also on the injured list, and JD Martinez was placed on the injured list on Tuesday with left groin tightness as well.

Luckily, the Dodgers have gone on such a great run that they have a comfortable lead in the National League West. They are currently 76-47, and have the third most wins in MLB.

In all likelihood, the rest of the season will be about getting guys like Treinen, JD Martinez and others healthy and prepared to play in the postseason.

For Treinen, who has been out all year, it will be about returning and proving to be a valuable bullpen piece not only for the stretch run, but in the playoffs. It might take him some time to get up and running, but he has been a high-leverage reliever in the past, and the Dodgers hope they are getting that type of pitcher.