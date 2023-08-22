The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now. Ever since the second-half of the season began after the All-Star break, the Dodgers have been perhaps the best team in MLB. If not the best, certainly one of them. After entering the All-Star break 51-38, the Dodgers have gone 25-9 since then.

With their record now 76-47, they possess the third-best record in MLB. Only the Atlanta Braves (+212), Texas Rangers (+185), and the Tampa Bay Rays (+161) have a better run differential than the Dodgers at +143. Only the Braves (715) and Rangers (602) have scored more runs than the Dodgers. The Dodgers look like surefire contenders.

That isn't to say the Dodgers are perfect. No one is perfect or invincible. The Dodgers have been on fire but still have a couple of areas with their team that could stand to improve that bears watching as the Dodgers look to continue their hot play over the rest of the regular season and into the postseason.

2) Consistent starting pitching

In years prior, the strength of the Dodgers' pitching came from their crop of starting pitchers. They'll have a stacked rotation with the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, and/or the numerous other star starting pitchers that have come through that organization. That was their backbone when it comes to their pitching. But this year's team is different. Their strength comes from their bullpen.

To that note, only one starting pitcher on their team has an ERA below three. That would be Clayton Kershaw. Bobby Miller is the only other starting pitcher with an ERA below four. To be fair to the Dodgers, Lance Lynn, acquired at the trade deadline in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, has been stellar in his few starts with the Dodgers. In four starts as a Dodger, Lynn is 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, a +5 K/BB ratio, and 25 strikeouts in 25 innings. But that's in only four starts. His numbers for the entire season aren't as promising.

There is room for improvement though. Julio Urias has an ERA of 4.16 this season, but his ERA for his career sits at 3.02. In three of his last four seasons his ERA has been below that mark. Tony Gonsolin's career ERA is 3.19 but that has ballooned to 4.98 this season. Clayton Kershaw has been his usual dominant self, but he's also been injured for much of this season. That leads to the second area of concern with the Los Angeles Dodgers to watch out for…

1) Injuries

Clayton Kershaw has been far and away the Dodgers' best pitcher this season. In 105.1 innings pitched, Kershaw has a 2.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, a 9.5 K/9 innings, and a +3.2 WAR. He's also 35-years old and missed all of July due to injury. Kershaw isn't the only Dodger currently on the mend though.

The aforementioned Tony Gonsolin was recently placed on the injured list with an elbow injury. Shortstop Gavin Lux has been out for the entire season. Joe Kelly, the relief pitcher the Dodgers recently reacquired along with Lance Lynn, was placed on the injured list as well with a forearm injury. Other pitchers such as Michael Grove and Daniel Hudson are also currently on the injured list.

The good news is that most of the Dodgers' hitters are healthy at the moment and have been for most of the season. But injuries can strike at any moment. It might be the only thing that could derail the Dodgers' playoff quest. They've been able to stave off injuries for the most part, and they did a good job of adding plenty of depth at the trade deadline, but good luck in that department needs to keep going Los Angeles' way.

Dodging bullets

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already a great team. They're a title contender yet again. But they can be even better. If their starting pitching catches up to their hitting, maybe they can win the whole thing. If it takes a step back, that or untimely injuries could be what holds them back from winning the World Series.

Those are the lone areas of concern with this Dodger squad.