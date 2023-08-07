The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly close to signing highly-regarded pitching prospect Jang Hyun-Seok, per Daniel Kim. The 19-year old South Korean pitching prospect opted to skip the KBO Draft in favor of signing with a big league club. It should be noted that Hyun-Seok was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the KBO Draft, per Blake Harris.

This is MASSIVE NEWS Jang Hyun-Seok was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the KBO Draft Only 19 years old https://t.co/pywil9LPfu pic.twitter.com/zH0dF454Yf — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) August 7, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He's has been mentioned as a potential future star. The Dodgers also happen to be one of the best franchises in terms of developing pitching. This appears to be the perfect match.

More to come on this story.