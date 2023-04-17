Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced they optioned P Andre Jackson on Monday, per the Dodgers Twitter. The Dodgers also recalled Justin Bruihl in a corresponding move.

The decision to option Jackson comes after his Friday night outing against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium that saw him surrender five earned runs over two innings out of the bullpen. He surrendered four home runs in the performance as well, and was likely tipping his pitches.

Jackson was a candidate to replace Tony Gonsolin in the rotation out of spring training. Ryan Pepiot, however, ultimately was named as LA’s fifth starter. Michael Grove was later named as a replacement for Pepiot after he got injured as well prior to the season.

The Dodgers’ start to the 2023 season hasn’t lived up to their lofty expectations. Their offense has dealt with inconsistency, and it is clear that the departures of Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger have significantly impacted the lineup.

Pitching wise, the Dodgers have performed fairly well. They’ve endured some forgettable performances, such as Jackson’s Friday night outing, but the rotation and bullpen should be fine moving forward.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Andre Jackson. The Dodgers still value the 26-year old. Perhaps receiving the opportunity to reset in the minor leagues will help him find his rhythm once again.

The Dodgers will look to rebound on Monday night against the New York Mets at home after dropping two out of three games against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend.