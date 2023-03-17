Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Tony Gonsolin is expected to begin the 2023 season on the injured list. Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove are regarded as the most likely replacements for Gonsolin to begin the year. However, a new candidate has emerged according to Dave Roberts.

Roberts mentioned that Andre Jackson is also in the mix, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Jackson has bounced around the minor leagues since 2015. He will turn only 27-years old in May, and features upside. He’s appeared in only a handful of major league games for the Dodgers. Nevertheless, Roberts isn’t ruling him out of the conversation.

The final Dodgers’ rotation spot will be something to monitor ahead of the 2023 campaign. Los Angeles still has a number of questions to answer prior to Opening Day, but the rotation wasn’t originally expected to hold much uncertainty.

Pepiot, Grove, and Jackson have all impressed for the most part during the spring. They’ve each shown signs of reliability, and the final decision will be a difficult one for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers.

Bobby Miller is another interesting option. He won’t start the season in the Dodgers’ rotation, but could be a factor at some point this year. Miller is a hard-throwing high-hander who is ranked as the team’s top pitching prospect.

The Dodgers’ depth isn’t what it once was. With that being said, they clearly still have plenty of pitching options waiting in the wings. The future remains bright in Los Angeles.

The ball club will announce their Tony Gonsolin replacement soon with Opening Day just a couple of weeks away.