The Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training game Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners ended in a 2-2 tie, which isn’t much to write home about. Nevertheless, Michael Grove turned heads with a strong performance on the mound, tossing three scoreless innings and allowing just a hit with two strikeouts and zero free passes issued.

Michael Grove could be inching closer to cracking the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster as part of the rotation, especially with Tony Gonsolin still dealing with an ankle issue.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I can here to get myself as good as I can be by opening day and let the chips fall where they may,” Michael Grove said about his chances to be part of the roster come Opening Day following his sterling showing on the mound versus the Mariners (via SportsNet LA).

Gonsolin’s status will be crucial in determining whether Grover will be there right from the start of the 2023 MLB regular season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Los Angeles is still looking into it, so more should be known in the coming days.

“There’s a reason people talk about depth and trying to prepare for things that are unforeseen. Obviously Tony is the best option and we’re going to do what we can — I don’t want to put him to bed just yet,” Roberts said (via SportsNet LA).

In 2022, Grove appeared in seven games, including six starts, for the Dodgers and came up with a 4.60 ERA and 1.432 WHIP across 29.1 total innings.