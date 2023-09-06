The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to officially announce a roster move, but pitcher Ryan Pepiot is reportedly with the team in Miami, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Pepiot's presence with the Dodgers suggests a roster move is coming. Clayton Kershaw was reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury in Tuesday's start against the Miami Marlins, but he isn't expected to be placed on the IL. However, Julio Urías was recently arrested, and Ardaya hinted that a spot may open up for Pepiot if Urías is placed on administrative leave.

“Pepiot is eligible to be recalled only if a player has to be removed from the roster – so, if Julio Urías is placed on paid administrative leave, for example,” Ardaya shared.

Dodgers starting pitching questions

The Dodgers have questions that need answers when it comes to their starting pitching rotation. The move to bring Pepiot to Miami is important, assuming he does end up getting added to the active roster.

With Urías probably done for the season, the starting pitchers left in the rotation are Kershaw, Lance Lynn, Bobby Miller, and Emmet Sheehan. That pitching staff won't exactly instill much confidence into the fanbase heading into the playoffs. Miller and Sheehan are young and inexperienced, while Lynn has dealt with his share of ups and downs in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kershaw said he's all right but has seen a decline in velocity. The Dodgers must consider their options with Kershaw down the stretch.

Perhaps Pepiot can catch fire prior to the playoffs and make a big impact for the Dodgers. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.