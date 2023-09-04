Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Julio Urías was reportedly arrested Sunday night following L.A.'s series against the Atlanta Braves, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges late last night, an officer with the LAPD tells ESPN. Urias, 27, was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on $50,000 bond,” Passan reported.

The exact details of Urías' incident are unclear. However, he was arrested late on Sunday night after the Dodgers salvaged a victory against the Braves during the day.

Urías has dealt with legal concerns before. He was arrested in May of 2019 for an incident in which he allegedly had shoved a woman during an argument in a parking lot. No charges were filed, however, MLB still suspended him for 20 games after an investigation into the incident. It appeared as if Urías had moved on from his off-the-field issues up until this recent incident. As aforementioned, though, all of the details have yet to be made available.

Julio Urías has endured an up-and-down 2023 season following his excellent 2022 campaign. Between injury issues and struggles on the mound, the left-hander's free-agency stock had already plummeted. That said, Urías displayed signs of the star pitcher he once was in August.

Some Dodgers fans are already calling for the team to move on from Urías. His future in MLB could be in question depending on the results of his latest arrest. Teams will likely be hesitant to sign him as a result during the upcoming free-agency period.

Despite his far-from-perfect 2023 season, Julio Urías was previously expected to be one of the top free-agent pitchers available prior to this news. He's expected to be in court just nine days before the postseason begins, as reported by Bob Nightengale.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Urías as they are made available.