The 2023 PECOTA MLB projections were recently revealed, per baseballprospectus.com. Despite the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lack of high-profile moves during the offseason, they are still projected to win the National League West over the San Diego Padres.

PECOTA has Los Angeles tabbed at just over 97 wins, which is a steep decline from their 111-win 2022 campaign. However, the Padres are project to win exactly 94 games.

In the end, it would not be shocking to see both the Dodgers and Padres surpass these projections. Both teams feature no shortage of talent to go along with steady depth. Although Los Angeles had a fairly quiet offseason, they still made a number of low-risk, high reward moves that could payoff in a major way in 2023.

The Padres will not like these PECOTA projections. They added a number of players in free agency, including Xander Bogaerts, and also defeated the Dodgers in the 2022 postseason. But Dodgers’ star first baseman Freddie Freeman said it best when he stated the NL West division is still Los Angeles’ until they lose it.

“The division is still ours until we lose, right? We retook it last year. I think our team is very, very good,” Freeman said, via Matthew Moreno.

The NL West will be an intriguing division to follow throughout the 2023 campaign. San Diego will certainly challenge Los Angeles for the division title. Nevertheless, the Dodgers are still confident that they will be able to take care of business in the end. They will aim to uphold the PECOTA projections this year.