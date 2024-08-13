River Ryan is one of the top youngsters that the Los Angeles Dodgers have, and he will unfortunately have to miss the rest of the season because of Tommy John surgery. Ryan made his debut back on July 22nd against the San Francisco Giants, and he has pitched in three other games since then. The Dodgers have won all four games that he has started, but Ryan has gotten the win in just one, making his record 1-0.

“River Ryan will undergo season ending Tommy John surgery,” David Vassegh said in a tweet.

In four games with the Dodgers, River Ryan posted a 1.33 ERA, and he has struck out 18 batters and walked nine. Ryan has a very bright future and hopefully he can make a speedy recovery.