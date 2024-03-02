Diego Cartaya, a highly-regarded prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system, is reportedly dealing with a back injury in spring training, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
“Dodgers catching prospect Diego Cartaya has been dealing with a back issue this spring,” Ardaya wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Similar to the stuff he’s dealt with in the past. It’s why he hasn’t gotten into Cactus League action yet, though Dave Roberts said he should be ready for the start of the MiLB season.”
Cartaya was LA's No. 2 overall prospect in 2023, per MLB.com. He's a catcher with no shortage of potential, but Will Smith's presence behind the plate has presented a roadblock in Cartaya's MLB pursuit. Some teams would move either Smith or Cartaya to designated hitter or first base if dealt a similar situation, but the Dodgers have Freddie Freeman at first base and Shohei Ohtani at DH.
As a result, it is uncertain when Cartaya will receive his opportunity with the big league club. The Dodgers don't want him to be Smith's backup either, as that would result in Cartaya not receiving much playing time. And playing time is of the utmost importance for young prospects looking to develop.
Diego Cartaya's future with Dodgers
It will be intriguing to see what Diego Cartaya's baseball future holds. He offers power from the right-side of the plate and features one of the better throwing arms among young catching prospects. The Dodgers may end up needing to choose between Cartaya or Smith at some point down the road.
As long as injuries don't hold Cartaya back, he will continue to give the Dodgers something to think about while playing in the minor leagues.