The Los Angeles Dodgers got hit with a big blow on the injury front with the team announcing that starting pitcher Dustin May will go under the knife for Tommy John surgery. In other words, May is done for the rest of the 2023 MLB season.

“Dustin May will undergo right elbow surgery to repair the flexor tendon on July 18 in Los Angeles. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure.”

It will be a long road back to full recovery for May, who was diagnosed with a flexor pronator strain in his right arm after exiting a May 17 start against the Minnesota Twins. The Dodgers put May on the 60-day injured list with still the hopes that they will see him pitch again this year, but after not throwing for the entire month of June, it appeared that he was not even remotely close to a return.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dustin May ends his 2023 campaign with a 4-1 record and 2.63 ERA along with a 3.27 FIP through nine starts. May has not pitched for more than nine games in each of the last three seasons. In 2021, he sustained a torn UCL, which led to a season-ending Tommy John surgery. The following year, he had six starts before getting placed on the injured list because of a back issue that also ended his year.

May just can't seem to avoid major injuries, which has robbed him of plenty of opportunities to help the Dodgers, whose pitching staff has been dinged by injuries this season, with a number of starters still on the injured list.