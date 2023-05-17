Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May exited Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning due to right elbow pain, according to MLB.com’s Brent Maguire.

May reportedly lost velocity on his four-seam fastball and sinking fastball. The Los Angeles Times’ Mike DiGiovanna said May’s pitches were down by about two mph.

Dylan Covey, who signed a contract to move up to the Major Leagues Wednesday, replaced May in the game. Covey made his Dodgers debut.

May’s injury is difficult for the Dodgers. He has been one of the MLB’s best pitchers this season with an ERA of 2.63. He also has a 4-1 record.

Los Angeles will have to rely on Covey and its depth to win Wednesday’s game.

The Dodgers have a 27-16 record this season, which is the second-best in the MLB behind the Tampa Bay Rays (32-11).

Los Angeles had won five straight games before it lost 5-1 to the Twins Tuesday night. Longtime pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who has a 6-3 record this season, gave up two earned runs in four innings.

The Dodgers have a three-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West. They are looking for their their ninth divisional win in 10 years.

Los Angeles has looked good this season before its five-game winning streak. It has won 19 of 27 games since it started 8-9 this year.

The Dodgers are tied for the best odds (+500) to win the World Series by FanDuel.

May and Kershaw have been bright spots for the Dodgers, but they are hoping to get better nights from Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.94 ERA). Walker Buehler also had Tommy John surgery in August and could return for the final month of the regular season.