The Los Angeles Dodgers might make even more moves following what was a huge offseason? Well, maybe. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was asked if LA will consider making any more roster additions and he certainly left the door open, per Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.
“In our DNA we can never say we're done,” Friedman said. “We'll continue to have conversations, but we really feel good about this team. Not just the 26 guys, but the depth behind it. That being said, we'll continue to explore avenues, and if there's ways to get better, we won't hesitate.”
It goes without saying, but that is an especially intriguing comment as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain unsigned in MLB free agency. The San Diego Padres recently acquired Dylan Cease via trade from the Chicago White Sox, so perhaps the Dodgers will want to answer that move.
Snell, however, is reportedly being seriously pursued by the Houston Astros. Harold Reynolds of MLB Network still believes the Dodgers have a chance to sign the reigning National League Cy Young winner.
“You want my sleeper… Dodgers,” Reynolds said. “After the Dylan Cease move (by the Padres), everything else, (Yoshinobu) Yamamoto scuffled a little bit this spring. (Clayton) Kershaw is not back yet. (Walker) Buehler is not back yet. I don't know.”
Dodgers roster heading into 2024
The Dodgers don't need another pitcher. What that being said, they are clearly all in for the 2024 season, so it would not be shocking to see them pursue Snell or Montgomery.
It still seems fairly unlikely that LA will sign either pitcher, but ruling the Dodgers out is always risky. Los Angeles wants to win the World Series in 2024 and they have been willing to build a legitimate super-team.
Snell has had an interesting free agency. Teams have been hesitant to sign him to a long-term deal, so now Snell is seemingly seeking a short-term contract with opt outs. Perhaps a three-year deal will get the job done.
The Astros appear to be the favorite at the moment. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners are teams to watch.
Do you think the Dodgers should pursue Blake Snell as well?