Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who signed with the team this past offseason, is reportedly throwing harder in Spring Training this year than he did to open the spring of 2022 according to Dave Roberts, per Jack Harris. Roberts didn’t reveal Syndergaard’s exact velocity but stated that the Dodgers have seen an “uptick” from the veteran right-hander.

Syndergaard earned the nickname of “Thor” during his time with the New York Mets. He was given the name due to his striking resemblance to the Marvel character to go along with his power on the mound. However, Syndergaard hasn’t been the same pitcher in recent years following previous injury concerns. But he’s looking to return to his flame-throwing ways during the 2023 campaign.

“Whatever I was doing last year was not the best version of me. I see no excuse as to why I cannot get back to 100 mph and even farther than that,” Syndergaard said during the offseason, via Noah Camras.

The Dodgers have excelled at getting the most out of their pitchers. Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson had both struggled before signing in Los Angeles for the 2022 season. Both pitchers went on to enjoy strong seasons and signed lucrative deals with new teams in free agency.

Syndergaard is hoping the Dodgers can help him return to All-Star caliber form. Los Angeles just needs Syndergaard to be a steady back end of the rotation presence. Anything else he adds will be icing on the cake for the team’s Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias-led rotation.