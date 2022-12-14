By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Jeff Passan. The deal is worth $13M with a chance for a $1.5M dollar performance bonus, per Mark Feinsand. LA has made a few minor moves throughout the offseason, but this profiles as their first major free agency splash. Syndergaard will provide valuable depth for the Dodgers given Tyler Anderson’s departure and Walker Buehler’s Tommy John-related absence.

Noah Syndergaard signed with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2022 season. He posted a respectable 3.83 ERA in Anaheim prior to getting traded to the Philadelphia Phillies midway through the year. Overall, Syndergaard had a 3.94 ERA for the 2022 campaign.

However, the right-hander is a former All-Star. Syndergaard was regarded as one of the better pitchers in all of baseball with the New York Mets before injuries dealt him a career setback. Nevertheless, he’s still a reliable option.

Jeff Passan revealed earlier in the offseason that Noah Syndergaard has been working with Driveline Baseball to improve his mechanics. He’s hoping that improved mechanics will lead to better overall results since he doesn’t pound the zone at 100-MPH like he used to.

In addition to agreeing to terms with Noah Syndergaard, the Dodgers acquired RP J.P. Feyereisen in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Although he is expected to miss most of 2023, Feyereisen was spectacular for Tampa Bay last season. The Dodgers are hopeful he can pick up where he left off upon his injury return.

It will be interesting to see what the Dodgers’ next course of action is as the offseason rolls along.