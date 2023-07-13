The Los Angeles Dodgers and OF Jake Marisnick have reportedly agreed to an MLB contract, per Fabian Ardaya and Kenny Van Doren.

The move makes sense on the surface. Los Angeles needs another right-handed bat and will benefit from Marisnick's outfield versatility. However, it will be interesting to see how fans respond to his presence, as Marisnick previously played for teams such as the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres.

Dodgers add a former Astros outfielder

The Dodgers and Astros have a complicated history. Houston's sign-stealing scandal has led to any player who played for the Astros getting booed in most parks, especially Dodger Stadium. Marisnick was a member of the Astros' 2017 team which defeated the Dodgers in the World Series. It's unlikely that Marisnick will get booed as a member of the Dodgers, but it also wouldn't be a shocking development.

Again, as mentioned earlier, the move is a good one from a roster standpoint. LA features outfielders on the team like James Outman, Jason Heyward, and David Peralta, all of whom are left-handed hitters. Mookie Betts, Trayce Thompson, and Chris Taylor are right-handed, but Taylor and Thompson have both struggled in 2023. Perhaps Marisnick can inject new life into the outfield.

He's played for both the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox in 2023, appearing in 42 total games. Overall, Marisnick is slashing .225/.263/.408 with a .672 OPS and a pair of home runs during the '23 campaign. Marisnick isn't going to make-or-break the Dodgers' lineup, but he's capable of playing all over the outfield.

His presence on the roster will give Dave Roberts flexibility, especially when Mookie Betts plays shortstop or second base.