Nobody was too surprised when Mookie Betts recently made his MLB debut at shortstop. After all, Betts seems to be good at just about everything he does. Trea Turner, who was LA’s shortstop last season, also wasn’t surprised by Betts’ ability to handle the premier position, per Dodger Blue on Twitter.

“I kind of thought that would happen (Mookie Betts playing shortstop) once I saw the Luxy news, which was very unfortunate,” Turner said. “I thought that would be a possibility, just because he’s a freak.”

The Dodgers have dealt with shortstop question marks ever since Trea Turner left in free agency. Gavin Lux was expected to replace him but ultimately went down with a season-ending injury in spring training. Miguel Rojas has filled in at short in 2023 but has dealt with injury concerns of his own. Although Rojas was activated from the IL ahead of the Dodgers’ game on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, Betts is still starting at shortstop.

It would have been quite the spectacle to see Trea Turner and Mookie Betts both playing shortstop on Monday, something LA fans wouldn’t have expected a season ago. However, Turner is penciled in as the Phillies’ DH on Monday. With Bryce Harper set to return on Tuesday at DH, Turner will likely return to his normal position for Game 2 of the Dodgers-Phillies series.

For Turner, Monday’s game likely means a little something extra. He’s making his return to Dodger Stadium and will want to perform well after reportedly not receiving a formal contract offer from LA during the offseason.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM PST at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.