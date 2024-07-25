The injuries keep piling up for Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers. This time, Kyle Hurt, one of the top pitching prospects in the Dodgers organization, is going to mis significant time with an elbow injury.

Hurt, the Dodgers' No. 5 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery after injuring his elbow during a start on July 4 for Triple-A Oklahoma City, according to Jack Harris of the LA Times.

Harris speculated that the 26-year-old Hurt will miss all of 2024 and most of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Hurt debuted for the Dodgers last season, making one appearance and pitching two scoreless innings. This season, Hurt made three appearances for the big league club, pitching 6 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run on eight hits.

The Dodgers acquired Hurt, along with fellow pitcher Alex Vesia from the Miami Marlins for reliever Dylan Floro in the 2021 offseason. Hurt, a fifth-round draft pick in 2020, quickly rose through the Dodgers' organization and became one of their most promising young players.

Hurt has struggled to stay healthy this season. In April, after three appearances with the Dodgers, he missed about two months due to shoulder inflammation. He was only with Triple-A Oklahoma City for a few weeks before he picked up another knock, injuring his elbow.

Dodgers pitchers can't catch a break

Hurt is the latest Dodgers pitcher to go down. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler are all expected to return later this season. Dustin May and Emmet Sheehan are out for the year. Tyler Glasnow returned to the Dodgers Thursday after missing just under three weeks due to back tightness. With all of the injuries to the Dodgers rotation, Hurt was in line to potentially get an opportunity to pitch in the majors again this season.

With the trade deadline coming up, the Dodgers will have an opportunity to try and acquire some more pitching depth to fortify their depleted rotation. Some of the biggest names that the Dodgers have been linked to include Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Chicago White Sox star Garrett Crochet.

Even though Hurt was not likely to make a significant impact on the major league team this season, his elbow injury is still a devastating blow. Hurt is one of their top prospects and is now going to have to put his career on-hold while he recovers from Tommy John surgery.