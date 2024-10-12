After watching Blake Treinen record the final out of the ninth inning, it seemed like the entirety of Los Angeles was celebrating at least a few more games of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball in Blue Heaven.

Fans danced in their seats, the players celebrated on the field, and LA legends like Magic Johnson – who owns some shares of the team – took to social media to toast Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and the team for fighting back from a 1-2 hole to secure a 3-2 win over their fellow SoCal rivals, the San Diego Padres.

“Congratulations to my Dodgers ownership partners, Manager Dave Roberts, and all of our Dodgers players and fans tonight!!” Johnson declared. “We are officially going to the National League Championship Series against the Mets! Two HRs from Kiké Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez led us to a 2-0 victory, and the pitching from all of our pitchers, starting with Yamamoto, was tremendous. All of our relievers also did a great job tonight!”

Never one to avoid a public comment ever since he left his role with the Los Angeles Lakers – and even when he was still making deals for his former franchise – Johnson's comments were much appreciated by fans in LA, with his re-tweet getting 1.2 thousand likes in the minutes after the post. Still, as Johnson knows all too well, the Dodgers just made only their first step forward toward the ultimate goal of representing the NL in the World Series.

Fortunately, if they can get through the New York Mets and then arrive at the World Series without losing any more premier stars or starting pitchers, the Dodgers still have to be favorites to win it all. Why? Because they have the best player in baseball, the best team in baseball and one of the best managers left in the playoffs, too. To paraphrase Johnson's former team, with a Game 5 win in place, it's about to be “Showtime” in Los Angeles once more.