Los Angeles Dodgers’ power-hitting infielder Max Muncy recently discussed a number of topics in an interview with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. Muncy notably commented on the Dodgers’ signing of JD Martinez as well as Justin Turner’s departure.

“That one hurt,” Muncy said of Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “With JT (Justin Turner), that’s a really tough one. That’s his clubhouse… he controlled everything. There’s so many little things that JT brought to the team that no one even knows about.”

Max Muncy and Justin Turner were teammates since 2018. Turner clearly had the respect of the clubhouse and his presence will be missed by Muncy and the Dodgers.

“I think everyone always talks about our clubhouse chemistry,” Muncy continued. “A lot of that was because of JT.”

It will be interesting to see who steps up and takes over leadership duties for the Dodgers in 2023.

Max Muncy then expressed his thoughts on the Dodgers’ JD Martinez signing.

“I’m very excited to get to start working with him (Martinez),” Muncy said. “I’ve heard how much he can help other players. He loves to talk hitting… when you get a guy that you’ve heard nothing but great things about, you just get really excited. On top of that, he’s a really good hitter. His numbers speak for themselves.”

Los Angeles is hopeful that JD Martinez can make an impact in the middle of the Dodgers’ lineup. Although he flew under the radar due to the Red Sox’ underwhelming 2022 season, Martinez was an All-Star last year.

The Dodgers are also hopeful that Max Muncy can help fill the void created by Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Trea Turner’s departures.