Max Muncy got brutally honest on the importance of Clayton Kershaw's decision to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently agreed to a contract with Clayton Kershaw in MLB free agency, ultimately bringing the future Hall-of-Famer back to LA for at least one more season. It seemed to destined to happen, but Kershaw's reunion with the Dodgers did not come to fruition until February.

Of course, there are some critics who don't think it's a good move for Los Angeles. Kershaw is going to miss the first portion of the 2024 season due to injury, and there's no denying the fact that Kershaw has endured some trouble in the playoffs.

With that said, Kershaw is a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. He brings more than just talent on the mound to the team, though. Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy recently revealed the truth about Kershaw's important leadership ability.

“Kersh is the first person to set the example,” Muncy said on Foul Territory Wednesday. “There's no one that has more fun than he does in the dugout, on the field… That's after he completes his work. There's no one that works harder than he does. When he shows up, it's full-go, 100 percent. Right from the start, he gets in the weight room, he gets in the training room… He's working on his mechanics.

“And then once that's all finished he's out there to have a good time. I feel like that's always set the example. You don't have to be a no-fun guy. You can go out there and have fun in the dugout, and have fun on the field, have fun with your teammates. But you gotta get your work in first. When you have a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer that's setting that example, that's always spoken volumes to me.”

Dodgers wouldn't be the same without Clayton Kershaw

Having a lot of talented players is a good strategy for building a good baseball team. That goes without saying. But there is also something to be said for having a true leader on a roster.

When Justin Turner left LA, the Dodgers had some leadership questions. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were new to the team, although, they have certainly both gained respect from their teammates. However, Kershaw has spent his entire legendary career in a Dodger uniform.

Whether he leads by example or with his words, Clayton Kershaw is the leader of this ball club. And losing him in free agency would have hurt the Dodgers more than one may imagine.

The Texas Rangers were the Dodgers' only real competition for Kershaw. Muncy admitted that he was worried Kershaw may sign in Texas, via Foul Territory as well.

“I was pumped when I found out he was coming back… Honestly, it wouldn't feel right not having him here,” Muncy said. “For me, there was a little worry that he might choose Texas. He's such a family guy. The situation that would be there for him in Texas would be almost too perfect. I'm glad he decided to come back.

“There's certain guys out there that only need to be wearing one uniform. He's definitely one of those. He doesn't need to have another uniform ever on. Hopefully he's got a couple more good years in him.”

It is not guaranteed that Kershaw will retire with the Dodgers. However, it would be surprising to see him pitch in any other uniform.