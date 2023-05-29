Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Michael Grove could reportedly return from injury soon, per Clint Pasillas of Inside the Dodgers on si.com. Grove is fresh off his second rehab start which makes a return within the next week possible. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently commented on Grove’s potential return to the rotation, per Pasillas as well.

“With the off days, it’s going to be a little interesting because guys are going to get their rest,” Robert said. “But Michael (Grove) is in the mix. Michael is throwing the baseball well. We’ll see how it goes.”

It’s been an interesting season for Michael Grove. The Dodgers’ young right-hander found himself locked in a starting rotation battle with Ryan Pepiot in spring training. Pepiot ultimately won the fifth starting job in the rotation, but suffered an injury late in spring training which led to Grove getting the nod.

Grove didn’t perform all that well before going down with his injury. The 26-year old also appeared in just four games though, recording an 8.44 ERA and 1.75 WHIP during that span. Regardless, his return will be important for the Dodgers’ injury-plagued rotation. Julio Urias and Dustin May are both currently on the injured list, leaving Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin as the only reliable and proven arms in the rotation.

Noah Syndergaard is certainly proven, but calling him reliable right now would be incorrect. His early-season struggles for Los Angeles have been well-documented. Meanwhile, Bobby Miller performed well in his first big league start but is young and inexperienced.

Every bit of depth helps right now.