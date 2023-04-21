Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are dealing with questions in their starting pitching rotation after placing Michael Grove on the injured list on Friday. Los Angeles ultimately selected the contract of RHP Jake Reed after placing Grove on the IL with a right groin strain, per the Dodgers Twitter. Additionally, RHP Ryan Pepiot was moved to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

The Dodgers’ projected starting rotation prior to the 2023 campaign included; Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and Noah Syndergaard. Gonsolin, however, went down with an injury in spring training. He’s currently rehabbing but remains on the IL. Pepiot won the fifth starter job amid Gonsolin’s absence, but suffered an injury of his own before Opening Day. That led to Grove getting the nod.

Through four games, Grove had pitched to the tune of a lackluster 8.44 ERA to go along with 14 strikeouts and seven walks. Although it wasn’t the start to the season he was hoping for, Grove still has a high-ceiling. His injury absence places the Dodgers in a difficult position though. Although Los Angeles features plenty of pitching depth in the minor leagues, they don’t have a set fifth starting pitcher at the moment.

Dave Roberts said Gavin Stone is in the conversation to replace Michael Grove in the starting rotation, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. Ardaya also reports that the Dodgers could potentially end Gonsolin’s rehab early and place him back in the rotation.

The Dodgers will have questions to answer moving forward. They are off to a mediocre start to the 2023 campaign, but LA’s track record suggests they will figure things out at some point.