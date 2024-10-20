Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to their bullpen in Game 6 of the NLCS against the New York Mets on Sunday night. For the second time in this series, the Dodgers will lean entirely on their stable of relief pitchers without using a traditional starter. Michael Kopech is getting the start for Los Angeles and figures to be the first of many arms that Roberts will turn to in this one.

Starting the first inning will be a strange feeling for Kopech, who has not made a start in over a year, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Michael Kopech’s last start was Sept. 20, 2023. He lost his starter’s job in spring training with the Chicago White Sox and has been strictly a reliever this season,” Nightengale posted on X, formerly Twitter. “His longest appearance is 2 innings this year. He starts today for the Dodgers in Game 6 against the Mets.”

This story will be updated.