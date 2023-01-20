Miguel Rojas is headed back to the Los Angeles Dodgers after initially beginning his career in LA. The infielder played just 85 games for the Dodgers in 2014 before landing with the Miami Marlins in 2015. But Rojas saved a Clayton Kershaw no-hitter during the 2014 season. He recently addressed reuniting with the Dodgers and Kershaw as well as the 2014 no-hitter, per Talkin’ Baseball and Chris Rose Sports.

“I reached out to Clayton Kershaw, he’s the only one that played with me in ’14,” Miguel Rojas told Chris Rose on the Chris Rose Rotation. “I mean, created this bond that is going to exist forever. That is his only no-hitter in the big leagues, happened with me playing at third base. I just wanted to tell him that I can’t wait to play behind him.”

Rojas added that he believes Kershaw is the “best left-handed pitcher that I’ve played behind.”

Miguel Rojas previously addressed his excitement to return to the Dodgers. But this was an in-depth conversation about returning to play behind the Dodgers’ future Hall of Famer once again. And Kershaw is surely excited to have Rojas back as well after he saved the no-hitter with a tremendous play at third base.

Rojas later revealed what he told Kershaw after the news broke that he was being traded back to the Dodgers.

“I sent him a picture of a bottle that he gave us, all the team a bottle of scotch that has an inscription. ‘Thanks for having my back.’ I sent him a picture of that and I told him, ‘Hey Kersh, it’s time to do this again.'”