Shortstop Miguel Rojas reacted to his return to Los Angeles after the Dodgers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

“2014 feels like it was yesterday,” Rojas said in a Wednesday tweet. “Excited and happy to be back.”

The Marlins will receive shortstop Jacob Amaya, a 2017 draft prospect out of South Hills High School in West Covina, California, according to the MLB.

The 33-year-old began his MLB career in 2014, earning 27 hits, 16 runs and a .181 batting average in 149 at-bats in one season with the Dodgers, according to Baseball Reference. Miguel Rojas was traded to the Marlins along with Dodgers second baseman Dee Strange-Gordon and right-handed pitcher Dan Haren for left-hander Andrew Heaney, pitcher Chris Hatcher, catcher Austin Barnes and outfielder Kike Hernandez.

Rojas will enter the second year of a two-year, $10 million deal he signed with the Marlins in 2022. He will earn $4.5 million in the 2023 season. The nine-year MLB veteran has been through a series of arbitration and pre-arbitration contracts stretching all the way back to his first days with the Dodgers, cycling through several contracts before he potentially earns an extension in Los Angeles.

Dodgers left-handed pitcher Julio Urias is projected to make $13-14 million should he go into arbitration. The 26-year-old World Series winner is projected to make $13.6 million should arbitration occur by True Blue LA, while MLB Trade Rumors predicted he would make $13.7 million.

“I think he (Urias) kind of flew under the radar surprisingly,” Dodgers’ pitching coach Mark Prior said. “Obviously playing in LA we get a lot of attention with the season that we had. Every single day he goes out and gives us a chance to win ball games. He goes out and he makes 30 starts this year. He limits damage, gets a lot of soft contact, doesn’t walk a ton of guys.”